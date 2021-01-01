HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 412,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,500. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

