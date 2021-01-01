EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $75,063.29 and $20,245.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00037018 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004408 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003301 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

