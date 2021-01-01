Brokerages Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce sales of $111.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $131.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $160.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $342.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $394.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $510.22 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $552.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 40.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

