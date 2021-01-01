NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NGM stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 234,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,882. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.