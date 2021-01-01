Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.98 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $31.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.22. 3,248,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

