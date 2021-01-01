LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,348.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.21 or 0.02474473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00424872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.01152685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00442860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00193525 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LC4USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.