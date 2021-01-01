Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce sales of $37.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.84 million and the highest is $39.54 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWK shares. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 536,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The company has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.