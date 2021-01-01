KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $30.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 130,436 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 1,839,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.72 and a beta of 1.40. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

