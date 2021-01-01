Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Brokerages expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to announce sales of $56.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $163.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $304.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NINE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,548. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.