Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 869,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

