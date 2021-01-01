Bezop (BEZ) Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bezop has a total market cap of $182,634.45 and $1,137.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bezop has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.32 or 0.01958292 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.