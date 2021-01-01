Arqma (ARQ) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $52,205.32 and $67,482.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,276.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.85 or 0.02465638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00424755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.01149701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00449776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00194622 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,797,949 coins and its circulating supply is 7,753,405 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

