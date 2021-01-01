Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

UBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 620,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

