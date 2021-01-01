Castle (CSTL) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Castle has a total market cap of $5,995.20 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00296009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.01346770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002148 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,496,219 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.