Brokerages Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) PT at $17.40

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 76,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,803. The stock has a market cap of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

