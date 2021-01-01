$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $23.01. 5,486,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

