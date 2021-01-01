Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 555,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

