Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,400,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 30.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.