Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $20.10

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 90.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,782. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

