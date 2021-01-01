Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.14 ($3.35).

Several research firms have issued reports on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) alerts:

In other Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £56,250 ($73,490.99). Also, insider Stephen Bird acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98).

SLA traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 281.30 ($3.68). 1,628,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,593. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.90 ($4.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.24.

About Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.