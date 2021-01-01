NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $187.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00426795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,754,811,788 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

