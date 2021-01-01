CyberVein Tops One Day Volume of $6.29 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $126.21 million and $6.29 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

