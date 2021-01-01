PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 29% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 29% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.62 million and $911,068.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00555967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00165494 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00302427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00048934 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 127,198,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,586,529 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

