Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0002 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $803,087.42 and approximately $382,108.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00555967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00165494 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00302427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

