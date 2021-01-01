SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0001

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. SPINDLE has a market cap of $386,189.55 and approximately $65.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.88 or 1.00030055 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027179 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00297563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00489742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00139859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002110 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

