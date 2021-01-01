DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of DXCM traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.72. The company had a trading volume of 808,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,574. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $4,595,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

