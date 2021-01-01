TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 760,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.