Analysts Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Target Price at $9.75

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 369,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,860. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

