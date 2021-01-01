CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $82.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 511,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,628. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

