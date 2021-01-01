Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 424,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,933. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

