On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237,866.95

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $237,866.95 and $18.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. Over the last week, On.Live has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00311726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011195 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

