ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $683,241.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

