Carbon Trading Up 1.1% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $518,930.54 and approximately $72,790.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00553470 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00166900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049238 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

