Xaya Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,123.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,282,386 coins and its circulating supply is 45,140,259 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

