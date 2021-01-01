HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,109.23

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $47,109.23 and $1.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00305670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011245 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

