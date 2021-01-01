$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.99. ResMed posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $6,176,235. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,947,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

