REVV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $722,681.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $722,681.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded up 54% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

