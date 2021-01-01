Global Digital Content Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $38,635.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00428992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

