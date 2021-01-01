Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

