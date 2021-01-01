Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($32.78).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €27.29 ($32.11). The company had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

