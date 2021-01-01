Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($32.78).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €27.29 ($32.11). The company had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

