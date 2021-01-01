Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $10.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $13.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

ET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 23,016,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,116,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,118,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

