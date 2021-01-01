Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $10.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $13.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

ET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 23,016,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,116,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,118,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.