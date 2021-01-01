First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,552. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.