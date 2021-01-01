Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Cap of $8.32 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,335,764 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTSIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.