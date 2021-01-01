Cashaa (CAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $588,841.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $588,841.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00302775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.23 or 0.01978704 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

