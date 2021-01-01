Jarvis+ Price Up 69.1% Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $389,103.71 and $109,099.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.