Abyss Trading Down 1.2% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $97,320.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00040621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00302158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.20 or 0.01978364 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

