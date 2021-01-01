MINDOL (MIN) Price Hits $7.94 on Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $1.11 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00027065 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00302266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.75 or 0.01356260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.