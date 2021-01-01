Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) PT at $21.80

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

LL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

