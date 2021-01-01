First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,269 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,088. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

