Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $316.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $163.32 or 0.00557444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00166597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00300932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00076748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,613,577 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Huobi, Indodax, Bibox, Bitrue, Kucoin, Poloniex, WazirX, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Koinex, Coinsquare, Kraken, Korbit, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, DragonEX, YoBit, CoinEx, IDAX, Upbit, Binance, FCoin, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, OKEx, Hotbit, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Bitkub, HitBTC, Bitbns and MBAex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.